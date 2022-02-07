Breaking: Saints Are Reportedly Finalizing Head Coaching Hire

From 2006 to 2021, Sean Payton turned the New Orleans Saints from one of the NFL’s worst franchises into one of its best. But today, they’ve decided on the coach who will lead them into a new era.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Saints are expected to promote defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach. Allen has been with the Saints since 2015 but has distinguished himself by fielding a top 10 defense over the past two years.

This isn’t Allen’s first time holding the top job. He previously served as head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012 to 2014, going 8-28 before his firing.

But Sean Payton brought Allen on board after previously employing him at the beginning of his tenure, and promoted him to defensive coordinator the next year. He’s also served as the Saints’ assistant head coach for the past few years.

Dennis Allen’s coaching experience runs 25 years. He started as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Texas A&M, in 1996 and enjoyed two years as the secondary coach at Tulsa before starting his NFL journey.

Allen joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2002 and spent four seasons there before joining the Saints in 2006. He spent five seasons with the Saints, during which he won a Super Bowl ring as their secondary coach in their 2009 Super Bowl run.

Allen became the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2011 and was hired by the Raiders as head coach the year after.

Now he’s back in the head coaching saddle.

Will Dennis Allen have more success with the Saints than he did with the Raiders?