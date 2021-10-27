Breaking: Saints Are Trading For Veteran Running Back

The New Orleans Saints are bringing a familiar face back to the organization in a trade, according to a new report.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed the Saints made a trade with the Houston Texans just six days before the NFL’s trade deadline expires. Veteran running back Mark Ingram is making his triumphant return to the Saints as part of the trade.

“The #Saints are trading for old friend and current #Texans RB Mark Ingram, per me and @TomPelissero. He fills a big need, landing back in New Orleans to do so,” Rapoport said.”

Ingram spent the first eight years of his NFL career in New Orleans. After two seasons in Baltimore and half a season in Houston, Ingram is headed back to the Saints.

For those questioning the Saints adding an aging veteran, Ingram had the following to say before the 2021 season kicked off.

“I still feel like my best football is ahead of me,” Ingram said. “Unless you look at my birth certificate, you can’t tell I’m 31 years old. I feel like my game has a lot left in the tank and I’m excited to prove that.”

Behind a subpar offensive line, Ingram has been steady this season. He’s averaging just 3.2 yards per carry, but leads the Texans in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

He and Alvin Kamara will form to combine a potent tandem, just like they were years ago.