Breaking: Saints RB Alvin Kamara Could Miss Playoff Game

It turns out the New Orleans Saints’ worst fears have come true. Alvin Kamara has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the regular season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter first reported the news that Kamara’s positive test result was confirmed. This means the All-Pro tailback could miss the team’s first playoff game.

New Orleans is currently projected to be the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but it still has a shot at the top seed. Earning the top seed in the conference would give Kamara ample time to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

For now, the Saints are going to have to brace for the worst. Taking over for Kamara in the backfield is Latavius Murray, who has 656 rushing yards and five total touchdowns this season.

Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara tested positive again and will be placed on Reserve/COVID, per source. He’s out Sunday and now the question will be whether he reruns for the first playoff game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2021

The Saints might also have to use Ty Montgomery as well. He has shown in the past that he’s a versatile weapon at running back, but he hasn’t found his footing in Sean Payton’s scheme yet.

We all saw last week how valuable Kamara is to New Orleans’ offense. At times, he’s a one-man wrecking crew. If you don’t believe us, just ask the Minnesota Vikings how they feel about Kamara.

Payton is creative enough to come up with ways to minimize the impact of Kamara’s absence. That being said, the Saints just don’t have that much firepower without him on the field.