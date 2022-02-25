Breaking: Sean Payton Reportedly In Negotiations With 1 Media Network

Fox Sports may have found its replacement for Troy Aikman. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, former Saints head coach Sean Payton is negotiating with the prestigious network.

Payton, who announced that he’s stepping away from the Saints earlier this year, could potentially join Joe Buck in the broadcast booth. Another name that could be in the mix for the No. 1 game analyst role is Greg Olsen.

Front Office Sports believes Payton could receive a contract worth $10 million annually from Fox Sports. That’s a steep price to pay for a rookie broadcaster, but Payton is a marquee name.

Considering two out of the next three Super Bowls will air on Fox, it’s imperative that the network finds a worthy replacement for Aikman. The Hall of Famer is expected to join ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” crew for the 2022 season and beyond.

When Payton announced his plans to step down from his role with the Saints, he admit that he would be interested in joining a media outlet.

“I don’t know what’s next. And look, I haven’t spoken to anyone from a media outlet relative to doing television or radio. Maybe that opportunity arises,” Payton said in January. “But every time I read something that’s like ‘He’s in line for this job,’ I call my agent Don [Yee] and say ‘Don, have you heard something, cause I have not heard anything?’ And that’s okay. I think I’d like to do that, I think I’d be pretty good at it.”

Well, it seems like Payton will receive an opportunity fairly soon.