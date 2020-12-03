Brett Favre Shares Reaction To Drew Brees’ National Anthem Comments

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees received a ton of backlash this past offseason for his controversial remarks about the national anthem. That dilemma has been in the team’s rearview mirror for several months now, but Brett Favre has decided to bring it back to light.

A plethora of Brees’ teammates called him out back in June for his comments, including Malcolm Jenkins, who went as far as to say Brees should “shut the f*** up.”

Brees had several conversations with his teammates to make sure they could come to an understanding. It clearly worked since the Saints are thriving this season and Brees remains the unquestioned leader in the locker room.

That being said, Favre believes the public “bullied” Brees into apologizing about his national anthem comments.

“I think Drew stated clearly what he was standing for,” Favre said, via WLBT. “There’s no question about it and he wasn’t wrong.”

Even though Brees isn’t wrong for saying what he believes in, the issue was that he didn’t understand the message behind the protests.

Players kneeling during the anthem weren’t taking a shot at the American flag or the military, they were displaying their frustration with social injustice.

Favre’s latest comments will certainly turn some heads just because of the topic alone.

NFL fans shouldn’t expect Brees to respond to these remarks from Favre. Besides, he’s focused on winning a championship in what might be his final season.