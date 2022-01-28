Brian Flores Reportedly Interviewing For Another Head Coaching Job

Even though he was fired by the Miami Dolphins earlier this month, Brian Flores remains a very appealing candidate for this year’s coaching cycle. In fact, he has yet another interview lined up for a head coaching gig.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints plan on interviewing Flores for their head coaching vacancy. Sean Payton stepped down as the team’s head coach this week.

Flores is currently a finalist for the New York Giants’ head coaching job. While he may receive an offer in the coming days, it doesn’t hurt to see what the Saints have to say about their job opportunity.

In three seasons with the Dolphins, Flores owned a 24-25 record.

Saints plan to interview former Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores, who is a finalist for the NY Giants HC job, per source. First things first, though; a decision from the NY Giants on their head coach is expected this weekend, and Flores is one of their finalists. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2022

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich are also candidates for the job in New Orleans.

It’ll be tough to find a coach who can fill the void left behind by Payton. That being said, all four candidates linked to the job have proven they deserve a chance to be a head coach in the NFL.

We’ll see if the Saints add any additional candidates to their interview list before the weekend.