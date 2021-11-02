Report: 1 Team Expressed Interest In Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns ultimately decided to hold onto Odell Beckham Jr. at the trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean that deals weren’t discussed.

According to ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin, the Browns had trade discussions involving Beckham with the New Orleans Saints. The two sides couldn’t agree to a deal because of Beckham’s salary.

“I’m told there were discussions re: Odell going to the Saints — but both sides couldn’t agree on a workable deal, given how much OBJ is owed the rest of the year,” Martin said.

Martin also said the Browns are hopeful that Beckham can be a part of their playoff push in the second half of the regular season.

I’m told there were discussions re: Odell going to the #Saints — but both sides couldn’t agree on a workable deal, given how much OBJ is owed the rest of the year. Plus, there still is optimism in the #Browns building that OBJ can be a big part of their second-half playoff push — KimberLEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 2, 2021

It would’ve been interesting to see what Beckham can do on the Saints, especially with Michael Thomas still out due to an ankle injury.

For the past decade, Saints head coach Sean Payton has shown that he can get the best out of his players. He most likely would’ve been able to elevate Beckham’s game.

Instead of joining the Saints for a playoff push, Beckham will have to remain on a team that reporters believe he doesn’t want to be on.

With two more years remaining on Beckham’s deal, the Browns could revisit trade talks in the offseason. For now, they’ll try their hardest to make the best out of this messy situation.