Bruce Arians Has Telling Comment On Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a massive NFC South showdown with the New Orleans Saints this weekend. Much of Tampa Bay’s preparation revolves around slowing down superstar running back Alvin Kamara.

Arians is well aware of the task at hand for the Tampa Bay defense. The Bucs head coach compared Kamara to the legendary Marshall Faulk on Tuesday. He even went as far to say Kamara is better than Faulk ever was.

“I coached Marshall Faulk, and this guy’s scarier,” Arians said of Kamara on Tuesday.

Arians’ comments might just be the the highest praise Kamara has ever received, and it’s well deserved. The Saints superstar back is nearly unstoppable, but the Bucs will try to slow him down when the two teams meet this Sunday.

Sunday’s NFC South showdown will likely go a long way in determining the division’s winner. Both the Bucs and Saints enter the game with two losses each. Tampa Bay has the slight edge with six wins compared to New Orleans’ five.

This type of competitiveness within the division is exactly what we all expected once Tom Brady decided to sign with Tampa Bay during the off-season. He’ll go toe-to-toe with another one of the all-time greats in Drew Brees this Sunday.

Tampa Bay’s defensive game-plan this Sunday will likely revolve around selling out to stop Alvin Kamara. Doing so would force Brees to beat the Bucs in the passing game, something he’s more than capable of doing.