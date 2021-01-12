Bruce Arians Identifies The Saints Player Who ‘Scares’ Him

With a third installment between the Buccaneers and Saints on the horizon, Bruce Arians revealed which wide receiver on the opposing team “scares” him. And no, it’s not Michael Thomas.

During his media session on Monday, Arians was asked about Thomas’ contributions to the Saints’ offense. Though he has a great deal of respect for the Pro Bowl wideout, Arians said Deonte Harris scares him the most.

“He’s a heck of a player, [but] the guy that scares me is Deonte Harris,” Arians said. “He’s really, really fast and when he was in there, it’s a different ballgame. Mike is a bruiser and a chain-mover, but Deonte Harris can go to the house quick.”

Harris looked awfully explosive in the Wild Card round for the Saints, hauling in seven passes for 83 yards. It was his first game back from his neck injury, which kept him out of action for over a month.

Bruce Arians when asked about Michael Thomas: “He’s a heck of a player, [but] the guy that scares me is Deonte Harris. He’s really, really fast and when he was in there, it’s a different ballgame. Mike is a bruiser and a chain-mover, but Deonte Harris can go to the house quick.” — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 11, 2021

Tampa Bay has struggled with fast wide receivers all season, so it makes sense that Arians singled out Harris on Monday.

In two meetings against the Buccaneers this season, Harris had a combined two catches for 57 yards. Those aren’t the type of numbers that’ll jump off the page, but he does an excellent job of flipping field position when the ball is in his hands.

Harris will try to play a key role in the Saints’ game this weekend, as the winner will get to face either the Packers or Rams in the NFC Championship.