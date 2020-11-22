The Spun

Bruce Arians Makes Prediction For Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before a game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are expected to be without superstar quarterback Drew Brees for the foreseeable future. Brees, 41, has several fractured ribs. He’s been placed on the IR and can’t return for at least three weeks.

Jameis Winston played in the second half of last weekend’s win over the San Francisco 49ers. However, Taysom Hill is expected to get the start on Sunday afternoon.

Bruce Arians, who coached Winston in Tampa Bay, was not surprised by Sean Payton’s reported decision.

“No, not really,” Arians said. “[Hill is] a dynamic guy and he throws the ball a lot better than people think. He’s [also] been there longer. I would probably just guess they’ll see both of them.”

While Arians is guessing that both Hill and Winston will play on Sunday, reports indicate otherwise. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported this week that Hill is the starter after taking all of the first-team reps in practice.

“Hill took all the starter reps at practice this week. Jameis Winston will be the backup,” the longtime NFL insider tweeted.

New Orleans is coming off a win at home over San Francisco.

The Saints are scheduled to take on the Falcons on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.