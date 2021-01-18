Bucs Cornerback’s Tweet About Michael Thomas Is Going Viral

Michael Thomas was one of the best players in the NFL in 2019, but the New Orleans Saints wide receiver’s 2020 season left a lot to be desired.

After failing to record a touchdown in the regular season, the star wide receiver was held catch-less in the final game of his postseason.

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-20, on Sunday evening. Thomas had zero catches in the Divisional Round loss.

Thomas was guarded for much of the game by Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis. Thomas has dominated his NFC South foes for several years, but Davis and the Tampa Bay secondary got the better of him on Sunday night.

Davis took to Twitter shortly following the win to taunt Thomas.

“Ohhhhh slant boyyyyyy,” wrote the Bucs cornerback, who poked fun at Thomas’ tendency to catch a lot of slant passes.

It will be interesting to see what Thomas and the Saints’ passing attack looks like in 2021.

Drew Brees is expected to retire and the Saints’ quarterback future is up in the air. New Orleans could go with Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston or someone else at the position in 2021.

Who will be throwing Thomas the ball next year?