NFL Fines Bucs Star For Hit That Injured Jameis Winston

In Week 8, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a severe knee injury. His leg was awkwardly twisted due to a horse-collar tackle from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

The MRI results for Winston showed that he has a torn ACL. It’s a tough blow to the former No. 1 pick, especially considering how efficient he has been for the Saints this season.

As for White, he was just disciplined for his tackle on Winston. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced that White was fined $15,450 for the horse-collar tackle.

White was also fined for taunting against the Saints. That fine came out to $10,300.

#Bucs LB Devin White was fined twice — for the horse collar tackle that left #Saints QB Jameis Winston with a torn ACL last week, as well as roughing the passer and taunting on separate plays.

Unsportsmanlike Conduct: $10,300

Unnecessary Roughness: $15,450 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2021

Following the Buccaneers’ loss to the Saints, White was apologetic about his hit on Winston.

“I went up, tapped him on the head and said, ‘I hate this happened to you man. Because you’re playing good ball and just praying for you.’ Because, man, Jameis is a good guy. He’s a great guy,” White said, via Bucs Report. “I’m gonna put an emphasis on that. All last year, when they was playing and we was playing, he was texting — I don’t know if he was texting everybody, but me and him was close, when I came in, he kinda showed me around — and just telling me how proud he was of me.”

Clearly, White never intended to injure his former teammate. It was just an unfortunate sequence for both players.