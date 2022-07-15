C.J. Gardner Johnson Sends Clear Message About Saints Defense

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson #22 of the New Orleans Saints shows off his diamond smile before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Last season, the New Orleans Saints had a dominant defense led by Dennis Allen. On Friday, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson shared his thoughts on that unit's outlook for this fall.

When asked if the Saints have the best defense in the league, Gardner-Johnson had a very strong response.

"Of course, first level, second level, third level. All this talent, we're not gonna waste it," Gardner-Johnson said.

Gardner-Johnson isn't wrong for thinking that New Orleans has a ton of talent on defense. At this moment, the Saints' starting defense features Demario Davis, Cam Jordan, Marshon Lattimore and Tyrann Mathieu among others.

Obviously, Gardner-Johnson is a notable player in his own right. In 2021, he had 46 tackles, seven passes defended and three interceptions.

Gardner-Johnson has one year remaining on his deal with the Saints. If he has another strong season, he could receive a lucrative contract in 2023.

The Saints will start the season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.