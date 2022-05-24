Look: Cam Jordan's Comment On Matt Ryan Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 24: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It's safe to say Saints defensive end Cam Jordan will miss facing Matt Ryan twice a year.

Since entering the NFL in 2011, Jordan has sacked Matt Ryan a whopping 23 times. He has constantly saved his best performances for the Falcons.

When asked about Ryan being traded from the Falcons to the Colts, Jordan had some hilarious remarks about the former MVP quarterback leaving the NFC South.

"He left me. I'm not even the girlfriend," Jordan jokingly said, via The Advocate. "I'm like the side piece. He left. He didn't text me. He changed his whole address. it was just rude."

Jordan finished the 2021 season with 59 tackles, 22 quarterback hits, 12.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

With Ryan no longer in the division, Jordan will have to find a new favorite quarterback to sack.

As for Ryan, he can now enjoy a full season without having to worry about Jordan coming off the edge to sack him.