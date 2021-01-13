Cam Jordan Jokes About His Birthday Gift For Drew Brees

Drew Brees and Tom Brady will be making history when they step on the field this Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round. Since the Saints quarterback will turn 42 years old this Friday, the two future Hall of Famers will combine to create the oldest matchup between signal-callers.

The focus for the Saints this week is to put together a strong plan that’ll allow them to advance to the NFC Championship. That being said, a couple of members on the team have cracked some jokes about Brees turning 42 this week.

When talking to the media this Wednesday afternoon, Cam Jordan revealed what he’ll give Brees for his birthday.

“Is Metamucil a proper answer,” Jordan asked the reporters. Of course, this is a jab at Brees’ age.

Jordan is known as one of the jokesters in the locker room, so it’s not a surprise that this remark came from him.

Earlier this week, Saints head coach Sean Payton was also asked what he’ll be giving Brees for his birthday. His response was a tad more serious, as he said “A good red zone plan.”

Knowing the type of competitor Brees is, the only thing that matters this weekend is that New Orleans takes care of business against Tampa Bay and advances to the next round of the playoffs.

If this is truly the last season of Brees’ illustrious career, another NFC Championship Game appearance would be the best possible gift for his 42nd birthday.