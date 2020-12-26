Cam Jordan Receives Punishment For Throwing “Punch” vs. Chiefs

Last weekend, the New Orleans Saints hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in what many thought could be a preview of the Super Bowl.

Kansas City opened a 14-0 lead and looked to be well on the way towards a blowout win. Drew Brees and company eventually found their rhythm on offense, though and made it a game.

Unfortunately, the Saints couldn’t recover after one of the team’s defensive stars was ejected from the game. Star defensive end Cam Jordan let his frustration get the best of him and smacked a Chiefs offensive lineman in the face.

Officials ruled that Jordan punched the Chiefs offensive lineman and ejected him from the game. He did not receive a suspension for the punch, but did receive a hefty fine.

According to Saints reporter Amie Just, the NFL handed Jordan a fine of $10,500.

Saints DE Cameron Jordan was fined $10,500 for the punch resulting in his ejection last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, per source. — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) December 26, 2020

Immediately following the loss to the Chiefs, the Pro Bowl defensive end shared a message on Twitter for his fans.

“No excuses! No matter how I feel about it, an ejectable offense was the outcome, I hurt the squad, and in the 4th qtr on a crucial drive! that’s on me! This loss on me! Can’t happen! Whatever the correction I will be better,” he tweeted.

New Orleans rebounded with a dominant victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas day.

Next up for the Saints is a contest against the Carolina Panthers.