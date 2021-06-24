Cam Jordan Sums Up Mindset Entering 11th Season

Despite entering his 11th season in the NFL, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is as hungry as ever.

Jordan appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio this Thursday to discuss various topics, including his argument for the Hall of Fame. When talking about his career with the Saints, the former first-round pick revealed that he’s taking an unconventional approach to his 11th season.

It turns out that Jordan wants Saints head coach Sean Payton to treat him like a rookie this year. Well, sort of.

“At the end of the day, I’m trying to win a Super Bowl,” Jordan said. “I told my coach ‘Look, whatever we’ve done these last 10 years doesn’t matter anymore. Treat me like I’m Year 1, except that I need hot tub time now.’ When I was in Year 1, I’d go out there in practice and run through a wall. Now, I need to stretch some ligaments first and get a little hot tub. I don’t know what Year 11 has to hold, but I do know that I’m coming in with that same mentality that I’m trying to prove myself every down.”

"At the end of the day, I'm trying to win a Super Bowl"@Saints DE @camjordan94 on his career and the #Saints in 2021. 👇🔊 Audio pic.twitter.com/CzADWzDnt1 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 24, 2021

Jordan has been an impact player for the past decade, racking up 514 total tackles, 94.5 sacks, 50 pass breakups and 11 forced fumbles.

During his appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the All-Pro defensive end said that he’s very grateful for all his accomplishments. On the other hand, he feels like there’s still so much more that he can achieve.

“I’ve been blessed enough to play in the NFL for 10 years. I’ve been blessed enough to never miss a game so far in my career. I started 159 games out of 160 games and No. 94 has 94.5 sacks. There’s not much to complain about, but, at the same time, there’s so much more to earn and I feel like we gotta go get it this year.”

All that’s missing from Jordan’s résumé is a Super Bowl ring. We’ll see if he can he can capture that coveted Lombardi Trophy this upcoming season.