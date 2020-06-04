Cam Jordan Sends Text To NFL Insider About QB Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints standout defensive lineman Cam Jordan has shared his thoughts on the Drew Brees controversy.

Brees, 41, is getting major blowback for what he said about players kneeling for the national anthem. While speaking to Yahoo Finance, Brees said he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.”

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback later tried to clarify his comments while speaking to ESPN.

“I love and respect my teammates, and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice,” Brees said. “I also stand with my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis.”

Unsurprisingly, Brees is getting called out for his comments, with many pointing out that kneeling for the national anthem doesn’t have to be viewed as disrespectful to the military.

Jordan, a five-time Pro Bowler, sent a text to NFL insider Josina Anderson regarding Brees’ comments.

“The basic feeling is I can’t nor won’t make any excuses for Drew, (but) until I talk to him I will withhold (further comment), but accountability and unity is the basic principle of the TEAM,” he texted.

Saints DE Cam Jordan just texted me that he's now seen Drew Brees' full comments. "The basic feeling is I can't nor won't make any excuses for Drew, (but) until I talk to him I will withhold (further comment), but accountability and unity is the basic principle of the TEAM." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 4, 2020

The Saints held a virtual team meeting tonight, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, but it was scheduled two weeks ago.

The Saints are having a virtual team meeting, which I’m told was scheduled 2 weeks ago. This wasn’t planned in response to any of reaction from players in regards to Brees’ comments. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 4, 2020

It will be interesting to see how the Saints handle this moving forward. They’ve been seen as one of the closest locker rooms in the NFL.