Cam Jordan Shares Full Details Of His Crazy NFL Sunday

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan had an eventful weekend to say the least. While the main headline was that he was ejected from a Week 15 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, it turns out he had some major news to share regarding his family.

Jordan told NFL Network’s Jane Slater that his wife’s water broke prior to the Chief-Saints game. A few hours later, Jordan was ejected for throwing a punch at Andrew Wylie.

A little bit after the game was over, Jordan’s daughter was born. He revealed to Slater that his daughter’s name is Chanel.

That’s a hectic sequence for Jordan, who still appears to be frustrated with his ejection. The officials were right that he threw a punch in Wylie’s direction, however, it’s worth noting that officials missed a holding call that set him off.

Just talked with #Saints DE Cam Jordan. Talk about a case of the Sundays. “My wife had her water break pregame, then I get ejected for a punch that wasn’t intentional 70 plays or so into the game (still marinating on that) and my daughter Chanel Jordan was born 2 hours later” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 22, 2020

Immediately following the loss to the Chiefs, the Pro Bowl defensive end shared a message on Twitter for his fans.

“No excuses! No matter how I feel about it, an ejectable offense was the outcome, I hurt the squad, and in the 4th qtr on a crucial drive! that’s on me! This loss on me! Can’t happen! Whatever the correction I will be better,” he tweeted.

Jordan owned up to his mistake, which proved costly since the Chiefs scored on the very next play after his ejection.

Losing back-to-back games has to sting for Jordan and the Saints, but at least his weekend did include some positive news. Congrats to Jordan and his wife on the latest addition to their family.