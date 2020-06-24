CBS Names The NFL’s No. 1 Wide Receiver In 2020

With the 2020 season approaching in the coming months, CBS Sports has decided to release its top 10 lists for each position in the NFL. Recently, CBS analyst Jared Dubin ranked the top wideouts in the league.

Over the past few years, DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones have been considered the best wide receivers in the NFL. Well, it appears they have been dethroned by one of the youngest and brightest stars the game has to offer.

CBS Sports has ranked New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas as the No. 1 player at his position heading into the 2020 season.

Thomas is coming off an incredible season in New Orleans, where he finished the year with 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. He broke Marvin Harrison’s record for most receptions in a single season.

What made this past season so impressive for Thomas was that he played well with two different quarterbacks under center. When the Saints were without Drew Brees for a five-game stretch, the All-Pro wideout put up great number with Teddy Bridgewater as the starter.

Right behind Thomas on the list is Jones, who has already put together a Hall of Fame resume. Coming in at third is Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill.

Since the league has relied heavily on passing, wide receivers have become more important now than ever before. It has also resulted in spirited debates over which player deserves to be at the top of the positional rankings.

Who do you think is the top wide receiver in the NFL?

[CBS Sports]