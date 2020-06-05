Charles Barkley Offers Honest Comments On Drew Brees

On Thursday, Drew Brees and his New Orleans Saints teammates engaged on a call following his comments about protests during the national anthem.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees told Yahoo’s Daniel Roberts. Several of his teammates called him out, which led to the discourse on Thursday.

However, Brees and his teammates weren’t the only ones on the call. Shaquille O’Neal was listening as well and he went on to detail that conversation with the rest of the ‘NBA On TNT’ crew.

During their conversation, Charles Barkley offered an honest take on Drew Brees’ comments. Barkley made it clear he didn’t agree with Brees, but said the “vitriol” Brees received was too much.

Here were some of his comments, via TMZ:

“This level of, ‘we’ve got to kill everybody who says something we don’t agree with. I am never going with the mob. I want to make it clear: I did not like what he said right away, but the vitriol and animosity and hatred he just got for the last 24 hours, I thought it was overkill,” Barkley said. “That’s just my personal opinion.”

Barkley thinks the outrage over Brees’ comments went a little too far.

Following the blowback from his initial comments, the 41-year-old quarterback issued not one but two apologies, with the hope of regaining his teammates’ trust.

Teammates like Michael Thomas have been receptive to Brees’ apology.