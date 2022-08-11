Chris Olave Catch Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: Chris Olave #12 of the New Orlean Saints poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Coming into this offseason, the New Orleans Saints knew they needed to upgrade their receiving corps. Well, they did just that by drafting Chris Olave out of Ohio State.

Olave is still a month away from making his regular season debut for the Saints, but he had fans buzzing this Wednesday over a catch he made in practice.

During team drills this Wednesday, Olave made a spectacular catch over Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Saints fans in attendance erupted when they saw Olave come down with the football.

Fortunately for those who weren't present at Saints camp, a video of Olave's catch surfaced on social media. It generated a lot of reactions.

In four years at Ohio State, Olave had 175 receptions for 2,702 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Olave is listed as a starter for the Saints. He should form a solid trio alongside Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas.

The Saints haven't announced Olave's status for their preseason opener this Saturday.