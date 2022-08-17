Chris Olave 'Cooking' On Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: Chris Olave #12 of the New Orlean Saints poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

For the past two days, the New Orleans Saints have been practicing with the Green Bay Packers. On Wednesday, rookie wideout Chris Olave proved why he was taken with the 11th overall pick in this year's draft.

According to Saints reporter Deuce Windham, Packers cornerbacks were having a tough time covering Olave this afternoon.

"Saints WR Chris Olave is just downright cooking vs the Packers right now," Windham tweeted. "Making catches vs Jaire Alexander (Green Bay's top CB and one of the better ones in the league, in my opinion). Gotta be excited about the rookie with Landry & Thomas this year.

Olave was an exceptional playmaker for Ohio State from 2019-21. Last season, he had 65 catches for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Though Olave hasn't made his regular season debut yet, NFL fans are all in on the former Buckeye.

"Tried to warn y'all Olave is HIM," a fan tweeted.

"Best WR in the class," another fan said.

Olave should have the liberty of facing a lot of single coverage this season. That's because defenses will have to worry about his teammates, Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas.

With Jameis Winston under center, Olave should have no trouble catching some deep shots this season.

Olave will have the chance to showcase his skills on Friday night against the Packers.