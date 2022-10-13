Chris Olave Making Progress: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 19: Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints participates in warmups prior to a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Chris Olave suffered a concussion this past Sunday during the Saints' win over the Seahawks. It actually occurred on a play where he hauled in a touchdown pass from Andy Dalton.

Despite suffering a concussion just a few days ago, Olave has not been ruled out for Week 6. In fact, he's actually making significant progress in his recovery.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football said Olave "took another step forward in his recovery" during the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media.

If Olave doesn't experience any symptoms, the next step would be full participation in Friday's practice. And if that happens, he could start on Sunday against the Bengals.

Saints fans would obviously like to see Olave on the field this weekend.

"Keep on trending in the right direction Rook," Chris Vaccaro tweeted.

"Glad he’s doing better," one fan said

Even though Olave is trending in the right direction, Saints fans are bummed out by the fact that Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Marshon Lattimore missed practice.

Olave has been excellent for the Saints. He currently has 25 receptions for 389 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints will announce Olave's status for Week 6 on Friday afternoon.