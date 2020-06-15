Chris Simms Reveals Controversial Drew Brees 2020 QB Ranking

NBC analyst Chris Simms has almost made it a habit of getting under the skin of New Orleans Saints fans, and his recent QB ranking of Drew Brees isn’t going to improve that relationship.

In the latest edition of his QB ranking countdown, Simms ranked Brees as the 16th-best signal caller in the NFL. He highlighted Brees “losing arm strength” as the main reason he’s not in the top 15, let alone the top 10. For comparison, he finished one spot behind Tom Brady, one ahead of Philip Rivers, and two ahead of Josh Allen.

Whatever issues Simms may have found in Brees’ arm strength, it certainly hasn’t affected his accuracy. Brees completed 74.3-percent of his passes in 2019 – the second-highest completion rate in NFL history. His 7.1-percent touchdown rate and 116.3 passer rating were also the highest of his career.

There may have been some kind of observable drop in his ability to get the ball all the way downfield. But all of the statistical evidence indicates that it didn’t impact Brees’ ability to actually pick up yardage or score points in any meaningful way.

Revealed #16 & #15 on the latest pod, also addressing them on @PFT_Live this morning. Will also be answering questions so send them our way. pic.twitter.com/OBKwCUHVfD — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) June 15, 2020

Simms’ view on Brees also flies in the face of his ongoing assertion that Michael Thomas is not one of the NFL’s top two receivers.

His contention is that Thomas only puts up huge numbers because Brees is so good. But if Brees is having such a hard time throwing the ball downfield, how did Thomas shatter the NFL receptions record and lead the league in every major category in 2019?

When it comes to arguments about Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and the Saints, it seems that the only thing consistent is the inconsistency.