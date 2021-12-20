Tom Brady was so frustrated with his performance against the Saints on Sunday night that he was caught spiking his Microsoft tablet on the sidelines.

Brady had his worst performance of the 2021 season this past Sunday, completing 26-of-48 passes for 214 yards. The Buccaneers were unable to put up any points on the board against the Saints, as Brady threw a late-game interception to seal his team’s fate.

On Monday afternoon, Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson went on Twitter to troll Brady. He tweeted at Microsoft to see if they can replace Brady’s broken tablet just in time Christmas.

“Hey @Microsoft @surface , can y’all send me a new Surface Tablet? I need to give it to a friend who broke his. Thank you and Merry Christmas,” Gardner-Johnson tweeted.

Gardner-Johnson has quickly emerged as one of the best trash-talkers in the NFL. To be fair, he’s also a really good football player.

During the final minutes of the Buccaneers-Saints game, Gardner-Johnson intercepted a pass from Brady. It was a nice play from the Florida product, as he undercut the route at the very last moment.

Although trolling Brady might be considered a risky move, Gardner-Johnson has proven time and time again that he’s not afraid of the seven-time Super Bowl champion.