Colin Cowherd Has Removed 1 QB From His “Special” Tier

Last week, Colin Cowherd unveiled his quarterback tiers for the 2020 season. Fast forward one week later, and the FS1 radio host has already made changes to his power rankings.

Cowherd has decided to take Drew Brees out of the ‘Special Tier,’ which features Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz.

Not only did Cowherd remove Brees from the second tier, he replaced him with Derek Carr, who had a phenomenal game on Monday night against the Saints.

That’s a pretty bold decision from Cowherd to place Carr in the second tier. As for his decision to remove Brees from the list, he explained his reasoning during the first hour of The Herd.

“Drew Brees, trust your eyes and look at the data. He’s old, he’s declining and he can’t throw the ball down the field. He was clearly the second-best quarterback on the field,” Cowherd said.

Until further notice… Drew Brees out. Derek Carr in. pic.twitter.com/NwwMqxYLS9 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 22, 2020

What’s really weird about Cowherd’s quarterback tiers is that he’ll remove Brees after a bad performance, but he’ll ignore the fact that Wentz has thrown four interceptions in two games.

Let’s also not forget that quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott have been great for their respective teams. In fact, the latter led a comeback for the ages against the Falcons on Sunday.

With the way this NFL has season has started, it’s very possible that Cowherd’s quarterback tiers look different next week.