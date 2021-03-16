Earlier this week, NFL free agency kicked off with a flurry of activity as some of the biggest names in the sport changed teams.

As free agency rolls on, FS1 host Colin Cowherd decided to look back at some of the best free agent signings in NFL history. Cowherd ranked his top 10, with quarterbacks taking the top three spots.

The list kicked off with the New England Patriots signing linebacker Mike Vrabel. A few other defensive players made the list, including the Green Bay Packers‘ additions of Charles Woodson and Reggie White.

After just one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cowherd placed Tom Brady at No. 3. Winning a Super Bowl in his first season certainly helps.

Cowherd then had the Denver Broncos’ signing of Peyton Manning at No. 2. He helped the team to two Super Bowl appearances, winning one.

Here’s the full list from Cowherd.

Tom Brady to Tampa? Drew Brees to New Orleans? Who is the best free-agent signing of all-time?@ColinCowherd gives his Herd Hierarchy: pic.twitter.com/UQedhypT57 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 16, 2021

The unquestioned No. 1 free agency signing of all-time belongs to the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans took a chance on Drew Brees, who repaid the team with 15 stellar seasons.

Brees helped lead the team through temporary relocation following Hurricane Katrina and later led the team to its first and only Super Bowl win.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback announced his retirement from the game of football earlier this week.