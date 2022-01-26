Sean Payton shocked the NFL world on Tuesday, announcing that he’s stepping down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. His next chapter is unclear at this time.

On the latest episode of The Herd, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd revealed what he’s hearing about Payton’s next move. He believes Payton will be a sports broadcaster next season.

“I did think the Cowboys and the Raiders [could get Payton] because of Derek Carr and Dak Prescott,” Cowherd said. “Then, I got off the air and made a bunch of calls. Here’s what I was told about Sean Payton: It’s TV1, TV2 and TV3.”

As far as coaching is concerned, Cowherd said he believes Payton is burned out right now.

“Football is not his primary interest. I was told by two different sources that he is burned out.”

"Expect him near a TV set in the very near future." — @ColinCowherd on Sean Payton's next move: pic.twitter.com/xaTISV3udR — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 26, 2022

During his press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Payton said he hasn’t heard from any TV networks. However, he didn’t rule out that possibility.

“I read the reports, and understand, I’ve not spoken to anyone from a media outlet relative to doing television or radio,” Payton said, via ProFootballTalk. “Maybe that opportunity arises, but every time I read something that says, ‘He’s in line for this job,’ I’ll call my agent Don and say, ‘Don have you heard anything?’ He said, ‘I’ve not heard anything.’ I think I’d like to do that. I think I’d be pretty good at it.”

We’ve seen former coaches and players make the transition from the field to the broadcast booth in the past. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Payton make that move this offseason.