Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 4 Teams For Russell Wilson

ESPN insider Adam Schefter had huge news to share with the NFL world this afternoon, revealing that Russell Wilson would accept a trade to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders or New Orleans Saints.

Wilson reportedly wants to play for the Seattle Seahawks, but there’s growing tension between the player and the front office.

Now that Wilson’s wishlist is public, NFL analysts are ranking the best landing spots for him. As a matter of fact, Colin Cowherd revealed his rankings on his radio show this afternoon.

Cowherd believes New Orleans would provide the best situation for Wilson due to its coaching staff and stable front office.

Here’s how Cowherd ranks the four teams on Wilson’s list:

New Orleans Saints Dallas Cowboys Chicago Bears Las Vegas Raiders

Joy Taylor agreed with Cowherd’s rankings, saying “I think the Saints are the best spot.” She believes the team’s offensive weapons and defense would appeal to Wilson.

The issue for the Saints is they’re almost $70 million over the cap right now. They can get shed salary and get under the cap, but it’s an added hurdle nonetheless.

Drew Brees is expected to retire this offseason, and we’re not entirely sure Jameis Winston will correct the turnover issues that plagued him in Tampa. If the Saints can acquire Wilson, they absolutely should go for it.

It would be fitting if Wilson ends up being the successor to Brees, who he idolized throughout his collegiate career.