Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Saints Blowing Out The Bucs

The New Orleans Saints’ 38-3 destruction of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a “coaching mismatch” according to FS1’s Colin Cowherd.

In his analysis of last night’s primetime game, Cowherd singled out the game plan (or lack thereof) from Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians and his staff. Almost immediately, Cowherd says it was clear there was something wrong.

“I watched two football teams, Saints and Tampa. One made it clear what they wanted to do, and one was making crap up,” Cowherd said. “Blame who you want, I don’t care. What was that from Tampa? Their first five drives, three-and-out. They didn’t try to establish a running game. It was a series of odd, low-percentage throws. Did they spent all week babysitting Antonio Brown? I don’t know what it was.”

Tom Brady had by far his worst game as a Buccaneer on Sunday, throwing for 209 yards and three interceptions while being sacked three times. He was under pressure from the outset and never looked comfortable at all.

As for the running game, well, it didn’t exist. Tampa Bay attempted five runs total all night, with one of them being a kneel down at the end of the game by backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

"What was that from Tampa? This was a coaching mismatch."@ColinCowherd reacts to Saints win over Bucs: pic.twitter.com/4lCXj26IFD — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 9, 2020

By losing both meetings with the Saints this year, the Bucs have put themselves behind the 8-ball in the NFC South. However, at 6-3, they’re still in excellent position to make the playoffs.

They’re going to want to avoid repeating any part of last night moving forward though.