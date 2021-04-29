Dan Orlovsky Floats Interesting Theory On Saints Trade Rumor

The New Orleans Saints currently own the No. 28 pick in this year’s draft, but they’re reportedly looking for a trade partner so they can move up the board.

Earlier today, FOX insider Jay Glazer said the Saints are trying to move all the way up into the top 10. That would cost a lot, but the franchise does have a history of being aggressive when it comes to trading draft picks.

As for who New Orleans may target with a top-10 pick, many analysts believe it’ll be a cornerback. Jaycee Horn from South Carolina or Patrick Surtain II from Alabama would certainly help Dennis Allen’s defense. However, moving inside the top 10 for a cornerback seems a bit odd.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes the Saints may have their eyes on a certain quarterback prospect. He thinks Mac Jones could be the target for New Orleans if he slides down the board later tonight.

“If the Saints are trying to get into the top 10–I wouldn’t be shocked if it’s for if/when Mac Jones starts to slide if not taken by SF at 3,” Orlovsky tweeted.

Glazer doesn’t believe the Saints are targeting a quarterback, but Jones would fit perfectly in Sean Payton’s scheme.

In addition to being an accurate passer, Jones has shown that he can stretch the field vertically with his arm. Those are two traits that Payton definitely values.

We’ll find out who the Saints’ target truly is when the NFL Draft begins tonight.