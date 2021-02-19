David Carr Predicts Who Will Be Saints Starting QB In 2021

The expectation around the NFL is that Drew Brees will announce his retirement very soon. If that’s true, the New Orleans Saints will be in the market for a quarterback this offseason.

Sure, the Saints could name Taysom Hill the starter and see what he can do in a full-time role. However, NFL Network analyst David Carr believes the team’s best option for the 2021 season is Jameis Winston.

“I think it’s Jameis Winston [who should start for the Saints in 2021]. You have to go out and make sure you sign him and bring him back,” Carr said on NFL Network. “I really like Jameis’ skillset. When he was in Tampa he was a little bit too much of the no risk it, no biscuit type mentality.”

Can the Saints get Winston to cut down on the turnovers? Carr certainly sounds confident that Sean Payton will turn the former No. 1 pick’s career around.

“We talk a lot about quarterback whispers, Sean Payton is a guy who creates offense for his quarterback. So I think him in that division that he already knows, with the Saints’ roster they have, Jameis could shine.”

Payton has raved about Winston for the past few months, saying he should be a starter in the NFL.

“Jameis is definitely a starter. He’s performed exceptionally well considering the amount of time we’ve had, or haven’t had, since we’ve signed him.”

Tampa Bay moved on from Winston due to his inability to take care of the football. During the 2019 season, he threw a whopping 30 interceptions.

Winston has the arm talent to be a lethal quarterback at the professional level, but he needs to prove that he can value each possession. His best chance of solving that problem is by sticking around Payton in New Orleans.