Saints Player Announces He’s Been Suspended After Positive Test

The New Orleans Saints will be shorthanded on defense to start the 2021 season. On Friday morning, David Onyemata announced that he’s been suspended for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Onyemata is coming off the best season of his young career and is really blossoming into one of the best defensive linemen in the league. He had 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and an interception in 2020.

Saints fans found out about Onyemata’s suspension on Instagram, as he wrote a long post explaining what happened.

“I was informed by the NFLPA yesterday that I have tested positive for a banned substance resulting in a suspension for part of the 2021 NFL season,” Onyemata wrote. “While I was certainly surprised and disappointed with this news, I am responsible for what I put in my body.

“As I have never knowingly taken anything that could cause a positive test, we are currently in the process of testing the supplements I was taking at the time of the test. Regardless, I am committed to being more aware of any medication and dietary supplements that may contain substances banned by the NFL.”

David Onyemata’s suspension could really hurt the Saints in the trenches. Malcolm Roach and Shy Tuttle will have to be impactful during Onyemata’s absence, that’s for sure.

New Orleans will start the 2021 season at home, as it’ll host Green Bay.

