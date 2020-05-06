Delvin Breaux’s football career has been unique to say the least. Despite suffering fractures to his C4, C5 and C6 vertebrae during a high school football game, the Louisiana native clawed his way to the NFL to play for the New Orleans Saints.

Fans in New Orleans instantly fell in love with Breaux’s story. He finished his rookie season in the NFL with 45 tackles and three interceptions.

The Saints were hopeful that Breaux would take that next step and become an elite cornerback, but a broken fibula during the team’s first game of the 2016 season obviously affected his situation. To make matters worse, he suffered a fractured fibula the following season.

Breaux was originally diagnosed with a leg contusion. New Orleans ended up firing two doctors over the misdiagnosis which cost him the entire year.

On Wednesday, Breaux appeared on my podcast, Straight-Up Saints, to discuss his time in New Orleans and fallout with Sean Payton. He went as far as to say there was “hatred” in their relationship.

“It was a tough time for me and my family, man. We didn’t know where to go or what was going to happen. We were going through the misdiagnosis, and I’ve never been through that before,” Breaux said. “They did what they did, and my fans kept asking me ‘Why did you just leave us?’ I didn’t just leave; you know what I’m saying. It was something else and I didn’t know it was. Me and Coach Payton were not on good terms. That situation was hatred, I’m just going to be f—king honest.”

Tension began to mount between Breaux and Payton to the point where he didn’t even want to see his head coach during meetings.

“He didn’t give me any respect. I told him something was wrong with my leg, but he kept telling me to practice. It got to a point where I was like ‘Hey man, are you going to keep addressing this during practice and embarrassing me in front of my teammates?’ I felt like less than a man walking through the facility because I didn’t want to see him [Coach Payton]. When we had meetings, I was trying to duck Coach Payton. I already knew he was always going to tell me something because of our situation. I’m glad I’m able to tell my side of the story. He knew it was f—ked up. I know the reason why I was let go All the media attention, why didn’t he just tell people what was going on behind the scenes? He could have told people what was going on behind f—king closed doors. That’s something that didn’t sit well with me. He was harassing me because I wasn’t practicing when he knew something was wrong. Let me tell you something, Chris. I went out to practice for this man while I was hurting, and he kept asking doctors when I was going to be ready. Who the f—k is he? I’m thankful I’m not in this situation and I’m at where I’m at. I have no bad blood with the Saints organization, but that particular situation didn’t sit well with me. I used to have nightmares. It’s a business at the end of the day though, so you got to take it for what it is.”

Though his situation in New Orleans didn’t end on great terms, Breaux is happy to be back in the CFL. He was named an All-Star during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Breaux’s connection with Saints fans remains relatively strong through his new apparel line, Breaux Show.

Even if Breaux doesn’t return to the NFL, his career has been an incredible journey that has come with a few ups and downs.

