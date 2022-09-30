Dennis Allen Announces Decision On Wide Receiver Michael Thomas

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for the New Orleans Saints, wide receiver Michael Thomas will not play this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Dennis Allen announced this news just moments ago.

Thomas suffered a toe injury in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. That injury forced him to miss all three practice sessions this week.

The Saints have stated that Thomas' injury isn't considered serious. Perhaps that means we'll see him on the field in Week 4.

Nonetheless, losing Thomas for this weekend's game is a crushing blow to New Orleans' passing game.

Thomas missed all of the 2021 season due to an ankle injury. He has been efficient when healthy this year, hauling in 16 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

With Thomas out for this Sunday, the Saints will need to rely heavily on Alvin Kamara, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave.

Not only will the Saints be without Thomas this weekend, they're expected to take on the Vikings with Andy Dalton under center. Jameis Winston is currently listed as doubtful.