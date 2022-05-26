Dennis Allen Has Promising Update On Jameis Winston

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 17: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston is less than seven months removed from a torn ACL, but he's already getting some work in at OTAs.

For the past two days, Winston has been working out with the rest of the Saints' offense.

After this Thursday's practice, Saints head coach Dennis Allen provided an update on his signal-caller. Clearly, Allen is impressed with what he's seeing out of Winston.

“I think he’s looked good,” Allen said. “I think he’s made a lot of progress. We still got a ways to go to get him ready, but we like the progress he’s making. We like where he’s at and hopefully that will continue.”

Prior to suffering a torn ACL, Winston had 1,170 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. He was playing really efficient football for the Saints.

Winston received a two-year contract from the Saints this offseason.

With a better supporting cast around Winston, he should be able to take that next step in his progression this fall.

The Saints will open the season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.