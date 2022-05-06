Dennis Allen: "Still A Few Hurdles" In Michael Thomas' Return

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints signals a first down during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Michael Thomas' absence last season certainly played a role in the New Orleans Saints' struggles on offense. Fortunately, it sounds like he's on track to return to the gridiron this fall.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Saints head coach Dennis Allen was asked about Thomas' recovery process.

Allen said Thomas still has some work to do, but they feel good about where he's at.

"We feel good about what Mike has done in the rehab process. There's still a few hurdles that we've got to climb, with any of our guys that had any injuries they're trying to get back from."

If Thomas does return, Allen expects the Saints' receiving corps to be much more productive this year than it was in 2021.

"I kinda look at in terms of - we drafted Chris Olave in the 1st round - getting Mike back, it's almost like we had two first-round draft choices," Allen added.

Thomas missed the entire 2021 season due to an ankle injury. The Saints converted $14.565 million of his compensation into a signing bonus this offseason.

When healthy, Thomas is an absolute game-changer at wide receiver. In 2019, he had 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Saints should have an update on Thomas as