Dennis Allen Has Update On Taysom Hill's Role For 2022 Season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints passes in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Saints head coach Dennis Allen hinted that Taysom Hill would shift to a new role this upcoming season.

"If Jameis is out there playing quarterback, I don't like Taysom standing next to me on the sideline," Allen said, via NFL.com. "I think you'll see him more in that type of role."

Hill has spent a decent amount of time at quarterback over the past few years. Allen, however, believes the Saints can get the best usage out of him by letting him be a multi-position weapon.

Though it's possible Hill will see a lot of time at tight end this season, Allen reiterated this Thursday that we'll see the versatile playmaker used in a plethora of different roles.

This could mean we'll see Hill play on special teams, take some snaps at quarterback on read-option plays, and catch passes.

Hill proved what he can do in a versatile role during the 2019 season. He finished that year with 156 rushing yards, 234 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

The Saints will open up the 2022 season on the road against the Falcons. We'll find out what Hill's role will truly look like then.