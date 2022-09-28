Dennis Allen Reveals His Expectation For Jameis Winston This Week

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints reacts during a game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Despite the fact that James Winston missed practice this Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints expect to have the former No. 1 pick on the field this Sunday in London.

Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said he "doesn’t think“ there’s a concern about Winston's availability this week.

Winston has been dealing with four broken vertebrae and an ankle injury. Over the past two weeks, the gunslinger has thrown five interceptions.

The Saints could start Andy Dalton if Winston needs time to heal. He took the first-team reps at Wednesday's practice.

On one hand, it doesn’t sound like Allen will make a change at quarterback just yet. On the other hand, it’s worth noting that Taysom Hill took snaps at quarterback this afternoon.

The Saints should provide a new update on Winston later this week. For now, it seems like he'll start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Of course, Winston's status could change at a moment's notice since he's dealing with multiple injuries at the same time.

New Orleans needs to get back in the win column after losing back-to-back division games.