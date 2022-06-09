Dennis Allen Sets Clear Expectation Before Saints Minicamp

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints reacts before an NFL preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Next week, the New Orleans Saints will host their mandatory minicamp. On Thursday afternoon, head coach Dennis Allen sent a clear message to every player in his locker room.

The Saints have excused a plethora of players from showing up for voluntary OTAs over the past few weeks. That being said, the coaching staff won't be as lenient moving forward.

Allen told reporters that he expects everyone to be present for the start of minicamp next week.

It's imperative for the Saints to have everyone in attendance for minicamp. Though the core pieces of their roster remain intact, they're entering Allen's first year as the full-time head coach.

Several key players have been missing from OTAs this month, such as Demario Davis, Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore. They should all be back on the practice field on June 14.

As for players like Taysom Hill and Michael Thomas, they're currently nursing injuries. They might not be able to suit up for minicamp, but they should be back in the facility.