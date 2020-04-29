Details Emerge From Jameis Winston’s Contract With Saints

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year deal.

“I wanted to put my ego aside, put the money … think about my family, think about my career,” Winston said of the decision. “[There] was no better position than to be in the same room with someone I’ve really looked up to, someone I’ve admired since I’ve been playing this game in Drew Brees.”

Winston said he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to receive a “Harvard education in quarterback school” from the Saints. Details of his contract show just how much he wanted to play in New Orleans.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Field Yates revealed the details of Winston’s contract. He’ll take home a base value of $1.1 million in the deal, but he has heavy incentives built into the deal as well.

Winston can earn up to $3.4 million in incentives – which he will likely never hit.

Jameis Winston’s one-year contract with the Saints carries a base value of $1.1M, per source. He got a $148,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $952,000 and $3.4M is available in incentives. Jameis prioritized the chance to learn and grow as a player. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2020

After taking over for an injured Brees, Teddy Bridgewater parlayed a five-game stint with the Saints in a three-year, $63 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Winston has to hope he can pull off the same in 2020. Even if Brees doesn’t miss games, the former No. 1 overall pick can still learn from the best each and every day.