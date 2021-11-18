Report: Details Emerge From Jameis Winston’s Surgery

Nearly three weeks ago, New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Thursday, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler had an update on Winston’s surgery.

Fowler said that Winston didn’t need an MCL repair. Additionally, he said the former No. 1 overall pick is on track to start non-contact drills in six months.

“Jameis Winston’s ACL surgery last week by Dr. Neil ElAttrache did not include an MCL repair, per source,” Fowler tweeted. “Despite damage, ligament was considered strong enough to heal. That’s good news for Winston, who rehabs in L.A. and projects to start non-contact drills in about six months.”

This is encouraging news for Winston. When the injury first occurred, there was some fear that he suffered significant damage to his MCL. Thankfully, that isn’t the case.

Prior to the injury, Winston was playing turnover-free football in New Orleans. In seven starts, Winston completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

It’s unclear how this injury will affect Winston’s future. His contract with the Saints is set to expire at the end of the 2021 season.

Winston could, in theory, re-sign with the Saints in the offseason. However, it’s way too early to tell what their front office wants to do at quarterback.

The good news, however, is that Winston should be ready to go by Week 1 of next season – regardless if he’s on the Saints or not.