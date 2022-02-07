Details Emerge From The Situation With Alvin Kamara

New info has come out about the arrest of Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara was arrested on Sunday evening for alleged battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. A victim in the hospital accused Kamara of the assault that allegedly occurred at a club on Saturday night.

Per ProFootballTalk, Kamara spent Sunday night in police custody and remains in custody on a $5,000 bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m. Vegas time.

Kamara was arrested without incident after the Pro Bowl, which saw the NFC lose 41-35. Kamara finished with 23 yards on four receptions in the loss.

He just finished off a strong season for the Saints as he had 898 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 240 carries.

He also had 1,337 total yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns.

This was the fifth time that he was selected for the Pro Bowl.