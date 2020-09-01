The Spun

Details Emerging From Alvin Kamara Contract Situation

A solo shot of Alvin Kamara taken during a Saints game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

There’s plenty of running back news in the NFL this afternoon, including a report that the New Orleans Saints are open to trading Alvin Kamara.

Kamara has been on an unexcused hiatus from Saints training camp the last few days, with his contract situation seemingly the reason for his absence. The 2017 third-round pick is set to be a free agent at the end of the season and is looking for a new deal.

This afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Mixon agreed to a contract extension worth $48 million over four years. Not surprisingly, Kamara reportedly wants to be paid more than that.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, the Saints are open to paying Kamara like a top-five back, which would mean more than $12 million per season. However, the dynamic dual-threat, who has been a Pro Bowler each of his first three NFL seasons, is looking for much more than that.

Robinson reports that Kamara’s camp is asking for something in the ballpark of Christian McCaffrey’s four-year, $64 million extension.

By our rough calculations, $13-14 million per season seems right for Kamara. That would be a $52-56 million deal over four years, which would pay him more than Mixon, Derrick Henry, David Johnson and Le’Veon Bell but less than Ezekiel Elliott and McCaffrey.

Overall, that seems fair for all parties.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.