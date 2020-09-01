Details Emerging From Alvin Kamara Contract Situation

There’s plenty of running back news in the NFL this afternoon, including a report that the New Orleans Saints are open to trading Alvin Kamara.

Kamara has been on an unexcused hiatus from Saints training camp the last few days, with his contract situation seemingly the reason for his absence. The 2017 third-round pick is set to be a free agent at the end of the season and is looking for a new deal.

This afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Mixon agreed to a contract extension worth $48 million over four years. Not surprisingly, Kamara reportedly wants to be paid more than that.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, the Saints are open to paying Kamara like a top-five back, which would mean more than $12 million per season. However, the dynamic dual-threat, who has been a Pro Bowler each of his first three NFL seasons, is looking for much more than that.

Robinson reports that Kamara’s camp is asking for something in the ballpark of Christian McCaffrey’s four-year, $64 million extension.

On the Alvin Kamara situation with the #Saints, I'm told that right now, the team is comfortable making him a top 5 paid RB ($12+ mil per season). But Kamara's number is pushing more toward the #Panthers' Christian McCaffrey extension ($16+ mil per). That's a pretty wide chasm. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 1, 2020

By our rough calculations, $13-14 million per season seems right for Kamara. That would be a $52-56 million deal over four years, which would pay him more than Mixon, Derrick Henry, David Johnson and Le’Veon Bell but less than Ezekiel Elliott and McCaffrey.

Overall, that seems fair for all parties.