Details Emerging On Alvin Kamara’s Absence From Saints Practice

There was some surprising news out of New Orleans Saints camp today as perennial Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara had an unexcused absence from training.

According to 247Sports, Kamara’s current contract situation could be the catalyst for his abrupt departure from camp. 247Sports noted that Kamara is due a mere $2.133 million in 2020 despite making three straight Pro Bowls.

Considering the recent mega-deals that have been given out to young running backs recently, it’s understandable that he’s a bit peeved. In the past year we’ve seen Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry all get deals worth $12-16 million per year.

There were reports that the Saints and Kamara were working on a new contract earlier this month. But in the weeks since then, there haven’t been many updates of substance.

Saints' RB Alvin Kamara has had an unexcused absence from training camp the past three days and it is believe to be contract related, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2020

Alvin Kamara was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Saints. He earned Rookie of the Year honors after averaging a league-leading 6.1 yards per carry en route to 728 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, 81 receptions for 826 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Kamara’s rise continued in 2018 with a career-high 883 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Though his first three seasons, Kamara has 2,408 rushing yards, 27 rushing touchdowns, 243 receptions and 2,068 receiving yards.

He’s definitely worthy of a big contract extension right now. For the sake of the team, they might want to give it to him as soon as possible.