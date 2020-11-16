Details Emerging On Drew Brees’ Expected Recovery Time

The New Orleans Saints are going to be without Drew Brees for the foreseeable future as the longtime quarterback recovers from chest injuries.

Brees left Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with a rib injury. It was reported today by ESPN’s Ed Werder that Brees has fractured ribs on both sides as well as a collapsed right lung.

Now, Werder’s colleague Dan Graziano is stating that the “most optimistic” recovery time for Brees would be 2-3 weeks. That seems ambitious, given the nature of the injury and Brees’ age.

There are seven weeks left in the NFL regular season. Graziano says there is hope that Brees can return in time for the playoffs.

Source on Brees says the most optimistic recovery time would be 2-3 weeks. Emphasis on "optimistic." Will depend on healing time, which varies by patient, and when they're convinced he can take a hit without risk of serious re-injury. There is hope he's back in time for playoffs. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 16, 2020

In nine games this season, Brees has thrown for 2,196 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. New Orleans is 7-2 and in first place in the NFC South.

Jameis Winston will assume the starting QB role for the Saints in Brees’ absence. There is reason to believe the onetime No. 1 pick can resurrect his career in the Big Easy.

However, it would be in the Saints’ best interest to get a healthy Brees back for the postseason.