Dez Bryant Gives Brutally Honest Take On Drew Brees Situation

NFL free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant is the latest player to weigh in on the Drew Brees situation that has been dominating the sports news cycle the last two days.

Bryant and Brees were briefly teammates in 2018, before the three-time Pro Bowl wideout tore his Achilles, ending his Saints tenure before it could truly begin. Tonight, Bryant offered his thoughts on Brees’ comments on the possibility of NFL players resuming their protests during the national anthem before games.

“I kinda feel sorry for Drew Brees but then again I don’t because I would bet he never had to be accountable for the things he expresses or understands how it feels to have to pick and chose carefully what to say…something we know all to well.. this will pass in due time,” Bryant wrote.

On Wednesday, Brees told Yahoo’s Daniel Roberts that he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” The future Hall of Fame quarterback had criticized Colin Kaepernick when he began his kneeling protest back in 2016.

Bryant seems to be alluding to the fact that black players have to be wary of what they say about certain topics and how they may make others feel. He thinks that because Brees has not had to deal with that reality, he didn’t have second thoughts about making the remarks that he did.

“I know there’s not much that I can say that would make things any better right now,” Brees said via Instagram video tonight. “But I just want you to see in my eyes how sorry I am for the comments I made yesterday.”

The 41-year-old passer apologized publicly twice today and did the same privately in a phone call with teammates.