Dianna Russini Shares What She’s Heard About Saints QB Plans

Longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees officially announced his retirement on Sunday evening.

“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football,” he wrote. “Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans.

“We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more.”

With Brees gone, who’s next at quarterback for the Saints?

Many believe it will be Jameis Winston. New Orleans is reportedly working on a new deal for the former Buccaneers quarterback.

However, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini reports that while Winston is likely to re-sign in New Orleans, the starting job is not guaranteed.

“It’s no secret in New Orleans they like Jameis Winston and want to bring him back. The two sides are working on getting a deal done, per sources. This would not mean Winston is the starter if it gets done, it was explained to me, this will be a quarterback competition at camp,” she reports.

