Drew Brees Had A 6-Word Message For Taysom Hill Yesterday

The Taysom Hill starting quarterback experience started with a win on Sunday.

New Orleans is without star quarterback Drew Brees for the foreseeable future. Brees has multiple fractures in his ribs and he’s been placed on the IR. The legendary quarterback is eligible to return in three weeks, though he could be out for longer.

While the Saints played Jameis Winston in the second half of last week’s game against San Francisco, Sean Payton opted to start Hill on Sunday against Atlanta. The move paid off, as Hill led the Saints to a win over their division rival.

Hill had a modest game statistically speaking. He threw for 233 yards and ran for 51 yards and two scores. That performance was good enough for a win, though.

Following his first career NFL quarterback start, Hill received a cool message from Brees.

“I love you. You deserve this,” Brees told Hill.

Drew Brees hugged Taysom Hill after he beat the Falcons, a light hug befitting a man with 11 cracked ribs, and said to Hill:

"I love you. You deserve this." https://t.co/yqM8pmZ22q — Peter King (@peter_king) November 23, 2020

Hill is expected to be the man at quarterback for the next couple of weeks, at least. Brees is dealing with some pretty painful injuries and could be out for a month-plus.

New Orleans improved to 8-2 on the season with Sunday’s win. The Saints are in prime position for a playoff run.